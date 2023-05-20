Singer Noble arrested

Singer Mainul Ahsan Noble has been arrested by Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Detective Branch (DB) on Saturday, confirmed DMP media and public relations department’s deputy commissioner (DC) Faruk Hossain.
A source said, four days ago a case for fraud was filed against Noble in the capital’s Motijheel Police Station. DB Lalbag division arrested the singer on Saturday in that connection.
Motijheel Police Station’s officer in-charge (OC) Md Mizanur Rahman told Prothom Alo, a case for fraud was filed against Noble. The singer has been accused of not performing after signing an agreement to sing.
However, OC Mizanur said that he has no information on whether Noble was arrested in connection with the case filed under the Motijheel Police Station. He said, he will look into the matter.