Singer Noble arrested

Motijheel Police Station’s officer in-charge (OC) Md Mizanur Rahman told Prothom Alo, a case for fraud was filed against Noble. The singer has been accused of not performing after signing an agreement to sing.

However, OC Mizanur said that he has no information on whether Noble was arrested in connection with the case filed under the Motijheel Police Station. He said, he will look into the matter.