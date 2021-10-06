Husband surrenders to police after 'Killing wife'

As per the Ranishangkoil police station, Habibur woke up his wife at the time of Fazr prayer. Centering the matter, they locked into an altercation.
At one stage of the quarrel, Habibur hit Ruksana's head with a shovel. As a result, she succumbed to the injuries on the spot.
Later, the husband appeared at the police station and surrendered at around 7:00am.
Ranishangkoil police station officer-in-charge SM Jahid Iqbal said, it is not clear yet why the incident of murder has taken place.
The body has been sent to the Thakurgaon Ideal Hospital for autopsy. The preparation for lodging a case over the murder is underway. Police would produce him before the court on Thursday.