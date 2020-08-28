Husband, wife found dead in the capital

Police recovered bodies of a couple from a house, which is also being used as an NGO office, in the capital’s Nakhalpara area on Friday morning.
The law enforcement confirmed this to the media around 10:30am on Friday.
The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.
Mahmud Khan, assistant commissioner (Tejgaon) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said the house was being used as an NGO office.
The bodies of a man and a woman were found in the house. They are believed to be husband and wife, he added.
Police said they recovered the bodies after breaking the main door. Signs of injuries were seen on the woman's head. Police could not immediately say anything about the man.
Mahmud Khan said the dead woman was said to be working as a maid in the NGO. She used to live in a office room with her husband at night, he added.