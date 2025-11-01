‘Kakon Bahini’ opens fire before speaking, reigning over vast chars of Padma River

Workers employed by leaseholder Sultan Ali Biswas were extracting sand from the Padma River using a dredger in Islampara of Sara Union in Ishwardi upazila of Pabna. Suddenly, a group of miscreants sped in from the Kushtia side of the river on speedboats and large boats, firing indiscriminately. Panicked, the workers ran to safety. Although no one was injured in the incident, witnesses reported that about 50 rounds were fired, damaging the tin fences and roofs of several riverside houses.

The incident occurred on 13 October. Local residents and victims said that following the disputes regarding sand leases, members of the ‘Kakon Bahini’ suddenly show up, firing to spread panic. The gang is allegedly involved in sand looting, extortion, robbery, and land grabbing, with multiple cases filed against its members in various police stations. People living in the vast chars of Rajshahi’s Bagha, Natore’s Lalpur, Kushtia’s Daulatpur, and Pabna’s Ishwardi upazilas are now held hostage by this group.

Most recently, on Monday (27 October), two farmers were killed in a shooting incident by this gang in a remote char of the Padma River in Daulatpur. Two others were seriously injured and are undergoing treatment at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital. According to law enforcement sources, the deceased were Aman Mondal, 36, and Nazmul Mondal, 26, of the ‘Mondal Group.’ In the same incident, Liton, 30, a member of the Kakon Bahini, was also killed by gunfire.

Locals and law enforcement officials said that the gang is named after its leader, Kakon. The group regularly conducts armed patrols along the Padma River using speedboats. Recently, victims from the area filmed their activities with drones and shared the footage with the administration. Despite this, farmers in the area claim they cannot harvest their crops without paying extortion money to Kakon’s henchmen. Monday’s latest gunfight reportedly started over a dispute about the occupation of a patch of kans grassland.

When asked about the gang, Mohammad Shahjahan, deputy inspector general (DIG) of police, Rajshahi Range, told Prothom Alo, “Within the next 15 days, you will see what action the police take against them.”