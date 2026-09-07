Drugs enter through border, where major markets are located

A Toyota Land Cruiser Prado carrying 300,000 yaba tablets from Cox’s Bazar set off for Dhaka on 17 August. After stopping in Chattogram for a day, the vehicle took the Dhaka–Chattogram highway. Before reaching Dhaka, the vehicle was intercepted in Cumilla by the district Detective Branch police.

In the past five months, nearly 2.7 million yaba tablets were seized in six major incidents along various borders of Cox’s Bazar alone. Five of these consignments were destined for Dhaka. Investigation sources said the drugs were then supposed to be distributed to different parts of the country from Dhaka.

Law enforcement agencies’ data show that the largest consignments of drugs entering the country through the borders are now being transported to different parts of the country through metropolitan areas. At the same time, the country’s eight cities have emerged as major drug markets due to their large populations. The cities are Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Gazipur, Rangpur, Khulna, Barishal and Sylhet.