Ex-Dhaka-10 AL MP Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin arrested

UNB
Shafiul Islam MohiuddinFile photo

Police have arrested former Dhaka-10 Awami League MP Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin from his residence in Dhaka’s Uttara on Wednesday evening.

A team of Uttara West police station raided his house in Sector-4 around 6:00 pm and arrested him, said officer-in-charge (OC) of Uttara police station Hafizur Rahman.

Mohiuddin was wanted in a case filed at the police station in connection with Anti-discrimination Student Movement.

Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin was elected from Dhaka-10 constituency by-election in 2020. He was also a former president of FBCCI (Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries) and BGMEA (Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association).

