Enforced disappearance: Victims recount harrowing accounts of torture

Stating that incidents of enforced disappearances were not confined to any single political party, the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances has documented chilling accounts of torture suffered by three victims as illustrative examples.

According to the commission, during the rule of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who was ousted in the face of the student–public uprising, enforced disappearance affected people across the political and social spectrum.

One of the three victims was a Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) activist.

He told the commission, “As soon as they applied electric shocks to my genitals, I became senseless on the spot. I don’t know how long I lay there. After a while, I could hear voices saying, ‘He’s alive, he’s alive…’ Then they told each other, ‘Hang him.’ They hung me again and beat me again… They kept saying, ‘Don’t you understand? You write about the Pilkhana massacre.’”