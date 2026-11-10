Jatiya Chhatra Shakti leader Hasib attacked with machete in Sreemangal

Hasib Al Islam, a former coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and president of the Dhaka University unit of Jatiya Chhatra Shakti, was attacked with a machete in Sreemangal, Moulvibazar.

The incident took place in front of Balishira Resort in the Radhanagar area of Sreemangal at around noon on Tuesday. A video of the incident has gone viral on Facebook. The identity of the attacker was not immediately known.

The video shows Hasib Al Islam and a young woman travelling in a battery-run autorickshaw along the road in front of the resort. The person recording the video can be heard hurling abuses at Hasib. After the autorickshaw stops, the man shakes hands with Hasib and makes further offensive remarks about him. He then suddenly lunges at Hasib.

Hasib gets off the autorickshaw and runs away. Towards the end of the video, a shadow on the ground appears to indicate that the attacker was holding a machete.