Jahangir warns against police inactions to tackle AL activities

Home adviser lieutenant general (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Saturday warned of stern actions against the police personnel who will be found inactive to prevent the fallen fascist Awami League (AL) from staging any form of political activities.

"Strict action will be taken if the police are found to be ignorant to the AL activities including sudden processions," he said during a visit to four police stations at Airport, Uttara West, Turag and Pallabi in the capital.

The adviser said the law and order is gradually improving and it will further improve with the passage of time.