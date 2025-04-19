Jahangir warns against police inactions to tackle AL activities
Home adviser lieutenant general (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Saturday warned of stern actions against the police personnel who will be found inactive to prevent the fallen fascist Awami League (AL) from staging any form of political activities.
"Strict action will be taken if the police are found to be ignorant to the AL activities including sudden processions," he said during a visit to four police stations at Airport, Uttara West, Turag and Pallabi in the capital.
The adviser said the law and order is gradually improving and it will further improve with the passage of time.
He sought time for further progress in law and order.
The home adviser said police stations in the capital will be relocated to their own infrastructures to provide better services and alleviate public sufferings.
Efforts are being made to raise necessary funds for the initiative, he said.
Jahangir Alam said nine police stations will be relocated on their own lands in the first phase while others will be shifted in phases.
In response to journalists' questions regarding harassment by false cases during the fascist regime, Jahangir Alam said instructions have already been given to the police so that no one is harassed in false cases.
He mentioned government's initiative to improve the quality of accommodations for police subordinate forces.