Ataur Rahman Bikrampuri arrested

Police have arrested Ataur Rahman Bikrampuri. Muhammad Talebur Rahman, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of the Media and Public Relations Division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), confirmed the information to Prothom Alo at around 1:30 pm today, Wednesday.

Talebur Rahman said Ataur Rahman was arrested in Narsingdi by the Detective Branch (DB) of the DMP.

According to the DMP, Ataur Rahman was arrested at the request of the Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP) and has been handed over to the GMP.