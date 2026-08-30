Questions over arrest of 2 suspects and colour of recovered motorbike

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has announced the arrest of two suspects, including the prime suspect, in connection with the death of 56-year-old headteacher Ranjila Parveen.

Ranjila Parveen tragically lost her life after falling from a battery-powered auto-rickshaw when muggers violently snatched her bag in front of the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) building. RAB also reported the recovery of the motorcycle allegedly used during the crime.

The arrestees have been identified as Mosharaf Hossain Poni (alias Poni Gazi) and his accomplice, Sedric. RAB stated that they seized a Yamaha R15 motorcycle from the two, which they believe was used in the mugging.

The details were disclosed during a press briefing held at 4:00 pm today (Sunday) at the RAB-2 Battalion Headquarters in Basila, Mohammadpur, Dhaka. Additional Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Naimul Hassan, Commanding Officer of RAB-2, led the briefing.