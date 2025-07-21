Two former army personnel, 2 others detained for robbery in Mirpur
Police arrested four persons including a former lieutenant and a corporal of army for robbery at a house in Mirpur DOHS.
The incident of robbery took place around 3:30pm at a house of Mirpur DOHS road number 11 at a flat of a retired major of army. Police said the suspects in a car were chased and detained after the incident.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Media and Public Relations’ Deputy Commissioner Talebur Rahman told Prothom Alo that four were detained and brought to local police station.
Police said five persons, identifying themselves as members of law enforcement, entered the flat in name of searching certain Borhan. They took valuables from the house.
A local resident named Harunur Rashid suspected the incident to be a robbery and chased the robbers. The car they were fleeing was intercepted at NCD checkpost in Mirpur 12.
Police sources said that corporal Mukul became acquainted with Harunur Rashid at a tea stall in Mirpur 10 on Saturday. Harunur Rashid works as an informant for the law enforcement agencies. After the introduction, corporal Mukul took Harunur Rashid to the house by providing information about the presence of a firearm.
Police stated that they recovered five mobile phones, gold and diamond jewelry, a laptop, three watches, some cosmetics, and several yaba tablets from the detained individuals.