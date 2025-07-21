Two former army personnel, 2 others detained for robbery in Mirpur

Police arrested four persons including a former lieutenant and a corporal of army for robbery at a house in Mirpur DOHS.

The incident of robbery took place around 3:30pm at a house of Mirpur DOHS road number 11 at a flat of a retired major of army. Police said the suspects in a car were chased and detained after the incident.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Media and Public Relations’ Deputy Commissioner Talebur Rahman told Prothom Alo that four were detained and brought to local police station.

Police said five persons, identifying themselves as members of law enforcement, entered the flat in name of searching certain Borhan. They took valuables from the house.