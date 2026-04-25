Accused in Tonu murder case produced before court under tight security

After completing a three-day remand, retired army personnel Hafizur Rahman, arrested in the Sohagi Jahan Tonu murder case, was produced before the court.

The court later ordered that he be sent to jail. The order was issued on Saturday around 2:00 pm by Senior Judicial Magistrate Abdullah Al Aman’s court in Cumilla.

Earlier on Wednesday, the investigating officer of the case—Inspector Md Tariqul Islam of the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI), Kalabagan unit in Dhaka—sought a seven-day remand from the court of Senior Judicial Magistrate Court-1 in Cumilla. After the hearing, the court granted a three-day remand. He was then taken to the PBI’s special unit in Kalabagan for interrogation.

Hafizur Rahman is a former senior warrant officer of the Bangladesh Army. He is currently 52 years old and retired in 2023. He was arrested on Tuesday from his residence in Keraniganj, Dhaka, by PBI members. The following day, Wednesday afternoon, he was produced before the Cumilla court.

Earlier that same morning, his DNA sample was collected at the CID forensic lab in Dhaka. At the time of the Tonu murder, he was serving at Cumilla Cantonment.