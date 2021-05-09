Illegal arms, ammo recovered from Rohingya camp

A joint force in a drive recovered one pistol and six bullets from Kutupalong Rohingya registered camp in Ukhiya upazila in Cox’s Bzar on Saturday night, reports UNB.

Seeking anonymity, an intelligence official said that a joint force consisting of army of Ukhiya army camp and Armed Police Battalion conducted a drive at the camp and recovered the arms and bullets.

However, the camp’s leader Abdul Gani went into hiding, he added.

The recovered arms and bullets were handed over to police. A case was also filed in this connection.

The drive of the joint force will continue to maintain discipline at the Rohingya camp.