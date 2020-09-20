Imam hacked to death in Mymensingh

Prothom Alo English Desk
An imam of a local mosque in Gafargaon, Mymensingh was hacked to death allegedly by some miscreants near Sadhu R market in the upazila on Saturday night, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Azim Uddin, 50, an imam (a person who conducts prayers) of Sadhu R Paschimpara Jame-e-mosque.

Quoting locals, Shahinuzzaman Khan, officer-in-charge of Pagla police station, said the miscreants intercepted imam Azim while returning home from mosque after ‘Esha’ prayer and killed him after slitting his throat around 9:00pm.

On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.

Bilkis Akter, wife of the imam, said Azim had been serving as the imam of the mosque for the last 20 years and she is unaware of any enemy of the imam.

However, police are investigating to unearth the reason behind the murder.

