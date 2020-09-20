Imam hacked to death in Mymensingh

An imam of a local mosque in Gafargaon, Mymensingh was hacked to death allegedly by some miscreants near Sadhu R market in the upazila on Saturday night, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Azim Uddin, 50, an imam (a person who conducts prayers) of Sadhu R Paschimpara Jame-e-mosque.

Quoting locals, Shahinuzzaman Khan, officer-in-charge of Pagla police station, said the miscreants intercepted imam Azim while returning home from mosque after ‘Esha’ prayer and killed him after slitting his throat around 9:00pm.