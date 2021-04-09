Imam ‘rapes’ student, held

An imam has been arrested for allegedly raping a madrasa student on the pretext of marriage at Kendua upazila in Netrokona district, police said Friday, reports UNB.

The accused has been identified as Monjurul Haque, 25, an imam of a local mosque.

According to police, Monjurul used to teach Arabic to local children in the mornings. And over the course of several classes, he and the victim, one of his students, grew fond of each other.

On Wednesday night, Monjurul called his student to a jungle near her home and allegedly raped her on the promise of marriage. However, the student’s father caught the imam raping her daughter, police said.