Indictment hearing in Khaleda’s Gatco graft case 22 December

A Dhaka court on Wednesday fixed 22 December to hold a hearing on framing the charge in Gatco graft case against BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia and others.

Acting judge Nazrul Islam of the Dhaka Special Judge Court -3 set the date, allowing a time plea of the defence.

The date has been rescheduled as the prime accused Begum Khaleda Zia failed to appear before the court today on health ground, making her counsels plead for time.