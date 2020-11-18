Indictment hearing in Khaleda’s Gatco graft case 22 December

A Dhaka court on Wednesday fixed 22 December to hold a hearing on framing the charge in Gatco graft case against BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia and others.
Acting judge Nazrul Islam of the Dhaka Special Judge Court -3 set the date, allowing a time plea of the defence.
The date has been rescheduled as the prime accused Begum Khaleda Zia failed to appear before the court today on health ground, making her counsels plead for time.
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed the case against 13 people including Khaleda Zia and her younger son Arafat Rahman on 2 September 2007,with Tejgaon Police Station for their role in corruption regarding penning a contract with Global Agro Trade (Pvt) Co Ltd (Gatco) for container management at inland container depots in Dhaka and Chattogram.
Formal charge was submitted against 24 on 13 May 2008. But, of the 24 accused, six including Arafat, Saifur Rahman and Matiur Rahman Nizami have died so far.