Indictment order in Abrar killing case 15 Sept

A Dhaka court Wednesday set 15 September to pass its order on charge framing in sensational Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) student Abrar Fahad murder case, reports BSS.
Judge Abu Zafar Md Kamaruzzaman set the date as both prosecution and defence concluded their part of hearing on charge framing.
Earlier on 13 November, 2019, Dhaka metropolitan sessions judge court took into cognizance charge sheet in the case filed by Detective Branch (DB) of police against 25 accused.
The case was later transferred to the speedy trial tribunal, allowing a plea of Abrar’s father.
The 25 accused are – Mehedi Hasan Russel, Anik Sarker, Ifti Mosharraf Sakal, Md Mehedi Hasan Robin, Md Meftahul Islam Jeon, Muntassir Alam Jemmy, Khandaker Tabakkharul Islam Tanvir, Md Muzahidur Rahman, Muhtasim Fuad, Md Moniruzzaman Monir, Md Akash Hossain, Hossain Mohammad Toha, Md Mazedul Islam, Shamim Billah, Moaj Abu Hurayra and ASM Nazmus Sadat, Istiak Ahammed Munna, Amit Saha, Md Mizanur Rahman alias Mizan, Shamsul Arefin Rafat, SM Mahmud Setu, Morsheduzzaman Jisan, Ehteshamul Rabbi Tanim, Morshed Amatya Islam and Mostaba Rafid.
According to the police, of the 25 accused, 11 took part in the gruesome murder directly and the other played role in the crime one way or another. Of those arrested, eight have given confessional statements before court.
BUET students and the varsity authorities found seemingly lifeless body of Abrar, 22, on first-floor stairs of Sher-e-Bangla Hall and rushed him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), where physicians declared him dead at around 6.30am on 7 October, 2019.
Abrar’s father filed the case with Chawkbazar police station against 19.