Interpol’s red notice against 82, so far 17 caught

Over the past 16 years, Interpol has issued red notices against 80 Bangladeshis who are fugitives abroad. So far Interpol has handed over 16 of these persons to Bangladesh.

The process of handing over another person, nabbed in Italy, is underway. Also, Interpol has withdrawn the notice issued against two others.

Meanwhile, red notices issued against two persons were withdrawn due to political reasons.

Bangladesh police has no clear information on whether there are any initiatives to arrest the remaining 63.

The fugitives against whom the red notices have been issued include killers of Bangabandhu, others who have been sentenced in the 21 August grenade attack, those accused for crimes against humanity, human trafficking, rape, killing, money laundering and other crimes.

According to the police headquarters, Interpol’s main function is to assist international police. There are 194 member states of Interpol at present.

NCB (National Central Bureau) of Bangladesh’s police headquarters works with Interpol. Interpol issues notices in 8 categories. The red notice is for serious criminals, green notice for suspected criminals, yellow notice for missing persons, black notice for unidentified bodies, orange notice for warning and purple notice for information on criminals.

The eighth category is a special notice of the Interpol and the UN Security Council. Interpol’s constitution forbids it from issuing notices against political or religious or ethnic personalities or persons serving in the military. Most of the Bangladeshis facing the red notice are fugitives in India, Nepal, Malaysia, US, Italy, Japan, UK, UAE, South Africa and a few other countries.