Extortion in collusion in Mirpur

From Mirpur-10 roundabout to Section 13 in the capital, hundreds of shops occupy the roads and footpaths. Just ahead are several schools. Around those, rows of shops occupy the roads and alleyways, taking over both streets and footpaths. It appears as if the entire stretch is one continuous marketplace.

The roads belong to the city corporation. The shops belong to hawkers. But extortion is collected there by some local BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) leaders and activists and criminals. Day after day, the shops are set up in front of the police. The matter of extortion is also not unknown to the police station. Yet neither are the shops evicted nor is extortion stopped.

A report by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) itself says that some police officials receive a share of the money by allowing extortion to continue. That means extortion is running in collusion of some local ruling party leaders and some of the law enforcement agency personnel.

The DMP prepared this report last March, listing extortion spots and extortionists in Dhaka. The list was compiled jointly by police stations, the Detective Branch (DB), the Special Branch (SB), and the DMP Commissioner’s intelligence unit. The list mentions 1,280 people involved in extortion. It also names 314 individuals as patrons and facilitators. Police say new names are being added regularly.

Analysis of data shows that most extortionists in the police list across Dhaka are local leaders and activists of the BNP or identify themselves as affiliated with BNP politics while some are criminals. There are also some leaders and activists of other parties. In many cases, no political or other identity has been mentioned.