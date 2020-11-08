Irfan Salim, bodyguard placed on 5-day remand

Irfan Salim, the suspended Dhaka South City Corporation councillor, and his bodyguard Md Zahid have been put on five-day remand in two cases, reports UNB.
Additional metropolitan magistrate Md Kaisarul Islam on Sunday passed the order allowing police to interrogate them for three days in custody in the firearms case. Police had sought seven days for interrogation.
On the other hand, Metropolitan Magistrate Satyabrata Sikder heard the police plea for a seven-day remand of the two men in a narcotics case. The court granted two days' remand.
Inspector Md Delwar Hossain of Chawkbazar police station, the investigation officer of the cases, filed the remand pleas on 29 Oct. The court had fixed today for the hearing.
On 28 Oct, the men were put on a three-day remand for assaulting a Bangladesh Navy officer. A court granted police another two days to interrogate them in custody on 1 Nov.
Irfan and several others assaulted naval officer Wasif Ahmed Khan near the Kalabagan traffic signal on the night of 25 Oct.