Irfan Salim, bodyguard placed on 5-day remand

Irfan Salim, the suspended Dhaka South City Corporation councillor, and his bodyguard Md Zahid have been put on five-day remand in two cases, reports UNB.

Additional metropolitan magistrate Md Kaisarul Islam on Sunday passed the order allowing police to interrogate them for three days in custody in the firearms case. Police had sought seven days for interrogation.

On the other hand, Metropolitan Magistrate Satyabrata Sikder heard the police plea for a seven-day remand of the two men in a narcotics case. The court granted two days' remand.