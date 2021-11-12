A section of men and women from different social strata, including university’s teachers and students, woman rights activists, professionals and artists, took to the streets on Thursday midnight in protest of the court’s direction to the police not to accept the lawsuits 72 hours after the rape.

Demonstrators brought out a torch procession from Shabagh to Jatiya Sangsad (parliament) in the capital while holding placards and chanting slogans, ‘Is rape legal after 72 hours?’, ‘We want safety on the streets day and night’ and ‘Ensure equality, break patriarchy’.