Islamic speaker arrested for allegedly inciting temple attack

UNB
Dhaka
Islamic speaker arrested for allegedly inciting temple attack
UNB

An Islamic preacher from Keraniganj was arrested on Thursday for comments that allegedly incited temple attacks over desecration of the holy Quran in Cumilla.

The arrestee was identified as Maulana Abdur Rahim Biplobi,39, resident of Dholaipar in Dhaka.

He was arrested at 7:20 am outside Chunkutia Purbapara Jame mosque under South Keraniganj police station by a team of Crime Investigation Department (cyber monitoring cell) led by inspector Mst Shajeda Lata.

On 13 October, Maulana Rahim in a waj mahfil (religious sermon) in Dhaka said if the perpetrators who kept holy Quran with a Hindu idol don’t get arrested by 14 October an unruly protest will start from each mosque the next day after Jumma prayer.

He also said, “No puja mandap will be spared in Bangladesh.”

Maulana Rahim also blamed police for killings in Chandpur during communal violence and made extremist comments about the law enforcing forces.

His comments spread on social media created extreme reactions among the netizens and public, said CID in a press release.

Also his comments had contributed to deterioration of law and order across the country, it said.

Cyber monitoring cell of CID immediately marked Abdur Rahim after it came into their notice.

In primary interrogation Abdur Rahim confessed to making inciting statements regarding puja mandaps in his waz, said CID.

CID filed a case at the Paltan model police station against Abdur Rahim under the Digital Security Act.

