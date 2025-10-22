Armed gang control area in Chattogram, attack police, administration on entry

Posing as a prospective plot buyer, this correspondent recently visited Alinagar. The journey began from the Textile Gate area outside Bayezid Bostami police station, where this correspondent boarded a CNG-run auto-rickshaw. Four other passengers were already on board. As the vehicle moved, a young man sitting beside the driver spoke about the recent violence in Alinagar.

After roughly 25 minutes the auto-rickshaw halted at the Alinagar stand. This correspondent disembarked with the other passengers and attempted to walk into Alinagar, covering about 200 yards, when four young men seated on chairs blocked this correspondent’s path and demanded to know his identity.

When this correspondent said he had come to buy a plot, one of them warned, “Now is a bad time; buy the plot later and go back where you came from.” Another of the youths then made a show of a pistol tucked into his waist. Eventually, they arranged for this correspondent to be taken away in an auto-rickshaw. The vehicle left five minutes later when it was full; until it departed, three of the youths remained standing guard beside the vehicle.

A fellow passenger told this correspondent that longtime residents of Alinagar are known to the local guards, so they are rarely questioned. Newcomers, however, must show ID cards. If a visitor is a relative of a resident, the locals either come to the gate to fetch them or they confirm identity by phone.