It’s the same criminals time and again

Mohammad Parvez, a member of the tourist police, caught a mugger who was fleeing after snatching valuables from tourists in Laboni Point of Cox’s Bazar sea beach on 23 July 2013. The mugger stabbed the policeman and fled. The next day Mohammad Parvez succumbed to his injuries in hospital. The mugger, Abu Taher, served five years in jail in a case over the killing of the policeman. He was released from jail in May this year and allegedly was involved in yet another murder on 16 August.

According to police, like Abu Taher, who got involved in crime at 13, Rubel Chowkidar from Dhaka’s Sabujbag was engaged in crimes since his teens. Hardly 25 years old, Rubel Chowkidar faces 12 cases or narcotics, theft and mugging and he has been arrested several times. He, too, gets involved in crime after walking out of jail on bail.

The police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) records show there are about 10,000 criminals in the country like Abu Taher and Rubel Chowkidar. Analysis of CID’s database on criminals’ fingerprint shows these criminals have been carrying out various crimes and getting arrested repeatedly.