Chattogram's 'top terror' David Emon arrested in Jashore
Mobarak Hossain Emon, alias David Emon, an alleged ‘top criminal’ in Chattogram, has been arrested by a team of Chattogram District Police in Jashore on Wednesday morning.
Confirming the arrest, Chattogram District Superintendent of Police (SP) Masud Alam said, “Top terror Emon was detained along with his other five associates. All of them are shooters.”
Emon is considered a close associate of another alleged top criminal, Sajjad Ali, alias Boro Sajjad, who is currently a fugitive abroad. There are at least 15 cases against him. His name has also frequently surfaced in recent years regarding several extortion and intimidation incidents in Chattogram.
Who is this Emon?
Mobarak Hossain, alias Emon, is the son of Md Musa from the Kanchannagar area of Fatikchhari Upazila in Chattogram.
According to police data, he is an accused in a total of seven cases, including a double murder in the Bakalia area last year on 30 March and the murder of alleged criminal Dhakaiya Akbar at Patenga Sea Beach on the night of 23 May the same year.
Police claim that Mobarak Hossain has carried at least 15 to 20 firearms. He is skilled in the use of weapons. Police also claim that he was responsible for hiring shooters and motorcycles used in the Bakalia double murder.
Police officials said that after the imprisonment of Sajjad Hossain, alias Chhoto Sajjad, Mobarak Hossain and Mohammad Raihan took over the local operations of Boro Sajjad's criminal network in Chattogram.
The police claim that at least 50 shooters and associates are active in Boro Sajjad's network. Mohammad Raihan and Mobarak Hossain have been regularly demanding extortion from various individuals and organisations on his behalf. Although victims had filed complaints, it was not previously possible to arrest them.