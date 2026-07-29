Chattogram's 'top terror' David Emon arrested in Jashore

Mobarak Hossain Emon, alias David Emon, an alleged ‘top criminal’ in Chattogram, has been arrested by a team of Chattogram District Police in Jashore on Wednesday morning.

Confirming the arrest, Chattogram District Superintendent of Police (SP) Masud Alam said, “Top terror Emon was detained along with his other five associates. All of them are shooters.”

Emon is considered a close associate of another alleged top criminal, Sajjad Ali, alias Boro Sajjad, who is currently a fugitive abroad. There are at least 15 cases against him. His name has also frequently surfaced in recent years regarding several extortion and intimidation incidents in Chattogram.