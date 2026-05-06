Accused arrested in case of 11-year-old girl’s pregnancy

Police have arrested a madrasah teacher accused in a case filed after an 11-year-old madrasah student in Madan upazila of Netrakona became pregnant.

A team from Rapid Action Battalion-14 arrested him around 3:00 am on Tuesday night from Gauripur upazila of Mymensingh.

The arrest was confirmed to Prothom Alo by Additional Superintendent of Police Md. Samsuzzaman, who is in charge of media for RAB-14.

He said a press briefing on the matter will be held at 12:00 pm today (Wednesday) at the RAB battalion headquarters in the Akua Bypass area of Mymensingh.