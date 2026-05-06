Accused arrested in case of 11-year-old girl’s pregnancy
Police have arrested a madrasah teacher accused in a case filed after an 11-year-old madrasah student in Madan upazila of Netrakona became pregnant.
A team from Rapid Action Battalion-14 arrested him around 3:00 am on Tuesday night from Gauripur upazila of Mymensingh.
The arrest was confirmed to Prothom Alo by Additional Superintendent of Police Md. Samsuzzaman, who is in charge of media for RAB-14.
He said a press briefing on the matter will be held at 12:00 pm today (Wednesday) at the RAB battalion headquarters in the Akua Bypass area of Mymensingh.
According to local residents, the case statement, and police sources, the accused had established a women’s Qawmi madrasah four years ago. The child lived with her maternal grandfather and studied there. Her father had left the family, and her mother works as a domestic worker in Sylhet to support them.
The girl had recently been feeling unwell and showed physical changes. Her mother returned from Sylhet and, after questioning her, learned about the incident.
On 18 April, the child was taken to a clinic in Madan upazila town, where medical tests confirmed that she was pregnant. The girl’s mother later filed a case at the police station last Thursday.
Law enforcement agencies had been conducting operations to arrest the accused since the case was filed. Meanwhile, a video of the teacher surfaced on social media yesterday from an undisclosed location, in which he claimed innocence.