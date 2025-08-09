8 arrested over journalist Tuhin murder case

Law enforcement agencies in separate drives arrested eight people in connection with a case over the murder of journalist Asaduzzaman Tuhin from different places from Friday night to Saturday afternoon.

The arrested are - Faisal alias Ketu Mizan, mastermind of the murder, his wife Golap, Sumon, Al Amin, Swadhin, Md. Shahjalal, Md. Faisal Hasan, according to GMP press briefing.

Besides, RAB arrested another accused Sahidul Islam from Itna upazila under Kishoreganj district this afternoon, said Ashraful Kabir, Camp commander of RAB-14.

The deceased's elder brother filed a case as the plaintiff with Bason Police Station accusing 20-25 unidentified people on Friday.

The accused were arrested after conducting raids at various places on Friday night to Saturday morning, said Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP) commissioner Dr. Nazmul Karim during a press briefing this afternoon.