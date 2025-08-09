8 arrested over journalist Tuhin murder case
Law enforcement agencies in separate drives arrested eight people in connection with a case over the murder of journalist Asaduzzaman Tuhin from different places from Friday night to Saturday afternoon.
The arrested are - Faisal alias Ketu Mizan, mastermind of the murder, his wife Golap, Sumon, Al Amin, Swadhin, Md. Shahjalal, Md. Faisal Hasan, according to GMP press briefing.
Besides, RAB arrested another accused Sahidul Islam from Itna upazila under Kishoreganj district this afternoon, said Ashraful Kabir, Camp commander of RAB-14.
The deceased's elder brother filed a case as the plaintiff with Bason Police Station accusing 20-25 unidentified people on Friday.
The accused were arrested after conducting raids at various places on Friday night to Saturday morning, said Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP) commissioner Dr. Nazmul Karim during a press briefing this afternoon.
Of them, Faisal, his wife Golap and Sumon were arrested by the detective branch (DB) of police from Bhabanipur in Sadar Upazila of Gazipur.
The Bason police station arrested Alamin from Turag area of Uttara in Dhaka while the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Swadhin from Hotapara area of Sadar Upazila of Gazipur.
In addition, Shah Jalal, one of the accused in the case, was arrested from Char Masland Moralpara under Gafargaon police station of Mymensingh district, and Md. Faisal Hasan was arrested from Gazipur.
The police commissioner said that the main accused have been identified from the video clips.
Multiple cases were pending against all those arrested with different police stations. A total of 15 cases remain pending against Ketu Mizan, the main accused, with different police stations.