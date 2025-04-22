Sagar-Runi murder case: Taskforce granted 6 more months
On Tuesday a High Court bench granted another six months to a high level taskforce to complete investigations into the case filed over journalist the killing of couple Sagar Sarwar and Meherun Runi.
The two-member HC bench comprising Justice Fatema Najib and Justice Sikder Mahmudur Razi passed the order in a hearing of an appeal filed by the state over submitting the investigation report upon completion of the investigation.
The taskforce consists of experienced members of various agencies.
Earlier on 30 September last year, the High Court ordered forming a taskforce of experienced personnel from various agencies to investigate the lawsuit. The HC also asked that the report be produced before a court within six months.
Meanwhile, this six months granted by the High Court has already gone by. In this context, the state pleaded for nine more months mentioning that the investigation is ongoing and there is progress.
After the hearing, the court granted six more months and set 22 October as the next date.
Journalist couple Sagar Sarwar and Meherun Runi were killed at their rented house in the capital’s Paschim Razabazar on 11 February 2012.
Sagar Sarwar was working at private television channel Masranga TV and Meherun Runi at ATN Bangla.
Runi’s brother Nausher Alam filed the lawsuit at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station in the capital.