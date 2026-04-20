Meherpur
Awami League leader taken into custody after BNP leader shot
A local leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Mukul Hossain (55), was targeted in a shooting and bomb attack in Gangni upazila of Meherpur.
Following the incident, police have taken a local Awami League, whose activities are currently banned, leader into custody.
Officer in charge Uttam Kumar Das of Gangni police station confirmed the matter around 11:00 am today (Monday).
The attack took place early on Monday morning on the Saharbati–Bhatpara road in Saharbati union of the upazila. Mukul Hossain is the sports affairs secretary of the Saharbati union BNP and vice-president of the local ward BNP. He was sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital in a critical condition.
The detained suspect, Tokon Biswas, is a resident of Saharbati village and president of the ward Awami League.
Shamsunnahar, an eyewitness who lives beside the road, told Prothom Alo, “It was early morning. People were returning home after Fajr prayers. Suddenly we heard cries of ‘Save me, save me.’ When I came out, I saw Mukul lying by the roadside, covered in blood and pleading for his life. The area was still deserted at that time.”
She added that upon hearing his cries, neighbours quickly rushed to the scene and rescued Mukul, taking him to Gangni upazila health complex.
Mukul’s son and president of the union Jubo Dal, Asif Iqbal, said over the phone that his father’s condition was critical, and he had been referred from Kushtia to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
“We are now on our way to Dhaka with him. My father has already given the police the names of several attackers,” he said.
Residents say a tense situation prevails in the area following the incident. Masum Mia, a local resident of Saharbati village, said the attack has created fear among ordinary people.
Additional Superintendent of Police (administration and finance) in Meherpur, Jaminur Rahman Khan, said multiple police teams are working to identify and arrest those involved in the attack. Additional police have been deployed in the area since the incident.