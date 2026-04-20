Awami League leader taken into custody after BNP leader shot

A local leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Mukul Hossain (55), was targeted in a shooting and bomb attack in Gangni upazila of Meherpur.

Following the incident, police have taken a local Awami League, whose activities are currently banned, leader into custody.

Officer in charge Uttam Kumar Das of Gangni police station confirmed the matter around 11:00 am today (Monday).

The attack took place early on Monday morning on the Saharbati–Bhatpara road in Saharbati union of the upazila. Mukul Hossain is the sports affairs secretary of the Saharbati union BNP and vice-president of the local ward BNP. He was sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital in a critical condition.