Jamaat leader Golam Parwar among nine placed on 4-day remand

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The court has granted police a four-day remand to interrogate Jamaat-e-Islami secretary general Mia Golam Parwar and eight others arrested in a case filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The chief metropolitan magistrate court of Dhaka passed the order on Tuesday.

Dhaka metropolitan police (DMP) sub-inspector of crime and information division Ranap Kumar confirmed this to Prothom Alo.

Other arrestees are Jamaat-e-Islami assistant secretaries-general Hamidur Rahman Azad, Rafiqul Islam Khan, executive committee members Ijjad Ullah, Mobarak Hossain, Abdur Rab, activists Monirul Islam, Abul Kalam and Jamaat-e-Islam's students' wing Chhatra Shibir former president Yeasin Arafat.

Earlier, police arrested them from a house in Basundhara residential area in Dhaka on Monday at around 8.45pm. Later, police produced them before court on Tuesday and sought a 10-day remand to interrogate them.

