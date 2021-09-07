Jamaat leader Golam Parwar among nine placed on 4-day remand

Other arrestees are Jamaat-e-Islami assistant secretaries-general Hamidur Rahman Azad, Rafiqul Islam Khan, executive committee members Ijjad Ullah, Mobarak Hossain, Abdur Rab, activists Monirul Islam, Abul Kalam and Jamaat-e-Islam's students' wing Chhatra Shibir former president Yeasin Arafat.
Earlier, police arrested them from a house in Basundhara residential area in Dhaka on Monday at around 8.45pm. Later, police produced them before court on Tuesday and sought a 10-day remand to interrogate them.