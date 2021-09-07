Jamaat leader Golam Parwar among nine placed on 4-day remand

The court has granted police a four-day remand to interrogate Jamaat-e-Islami secretary general Mia Golam Parwar and eight others arrested in a case filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The chief metropolitan magistrate court of Dhaka passed the order on Tuesday.

Dhaka metropolitan police (DMP) sub-inspector of crime and information division Ranap Kumar confirmed this to Prothom Alo.