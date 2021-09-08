Japanese woman allowed to accompany children for four nights

The High Court on Wednesday has allowed the Japanese woman Nakano Eriko to stay four nights—9, 11, 13, 15 September—with her kids alongside going out for refreshment during daytime.

However, the children will stay with their father, American Bangladeshi Imran Sharif, on Wednesday night [8 September]. The court has also permitted Imran to go outside accompanied by his daughters for a few hours in daytime.