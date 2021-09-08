Crime and Law

Japanese woman allowed to accompany children for four nights

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The High Court on Wednesday has allowed the Japanese woman Nakano Eriko to stay four nights—9, 11, 13, 15 September—with her kids alongside going out for refreshment during daytime.

However, the children will stay with their father, American Bangladeshi Imran Sharif, on Wednesday night [8 September]. The court has also permitted Imran to go outside accompanied by his daughters for a few hours in daytime.

A virtual bench of High Court (HC) comprising justice M Enayetur Rahim and justice Md Mustafizur Rahman passed the order on Wednesday.

As per the court directives, father Imran Sharif will accompany the children on 8 September night. Then, the children will sleep with their mother Nakano Eriko on the night of 9, 11, 13 and 15 September respectively.

The High Court on 31 August asked Sharif Imran and his Japanese wife Nakano Eriko to stay with their children at a rented house in Gulshan-1 of Dhaka for the next 15 days.

A virtual High Court bench comprising justice M Enayetur Rahim and justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order following a hearing of both sides.

On 19 August, Nakano Eriko, a citizen of Japan, filed a petition with the High Court seeking its directives to return her two daughters-- Jasmine Malika,11 and Laila Lina, 10---from their Bangladeshi father Sharif Imran.

The court then asked the authorities concerned to produce the two children before the court on 31 August. It also asked Imran not to leave the country with his daughters for next one month.

