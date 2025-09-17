Nixon Chowdhury named prime accused in Bhanga police station attack

Former member of parliament and Jubo League’s presidium member Mujibur Rahman Nixon has been made prime accused in a case filed over attack and vandalism of Bhanga police station in Faridpur.

Azaduzzaman, Sub inspector (SI) of Bhanga police station, filed the case on Tuesday. A total of 29 persons were named in the case while several more unidentified persons have been sued. Hamirdi union parishad's chairman Khokon Mia was made the second accused in the case.

Shamsul Azam, Additional Police Superintendent (admin and finance) of Faridpur, confirmed the matter this afternoon.