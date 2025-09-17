Nixon Chowdhury named prime accused in Bhanga police station attack
Former member of parliament and Jubo League’s presidium member Mujibur Rahman Nixon has been made prime accused in a case filed over attack and vandalism of Bhanga police station in Faridpur.
Azaduzzaman, Sub inspector (SI) of Bhanga police station, filed the case on Tuesday. A total of 29 persons were named in the case while several more unidentified persons have been sued. Hamirdi union parishad's chairman Khokon Mia was made the second accused in the case.
Shamsul Azam, Additional Police Superintendent (admin and finance) of Faridpur, confirmed the matter this afternoon.
Police said the attack and vandalism at the police station caused damages worth at least Tk 4 million. Earlier, the chairman of Algi Union had been arrested in another case filed under the Speedy Trial Act.
On 4 September, the Election Commission’s gazette notification re-drew boundaries, moving two unions—Algi and Hamirdi—from Bhanga Upazila under the Faridpur-4 constituency to join Nagarkanda-Saltha under the Faridpur-2 constituency. In protest, locals blocked the Dhaka–Khulna and Dhaka–Barishal highways on 5 September. Following assurances from the UNO, the movement was suspended for three days. Later, road blockades were observed on 9-11 September and 14-16 September. Last Sunday, protesters also blocked a railway line, halting three trains at Hamirdi and Bhanga Junction in Bhanga and in Rajbari, causing suffering for passengers.
That same Sunday, the Home Affairs adviser announced that the movement would be suppressed. On the same day, a case was filed under the Speedy Trial Act naming 90 people, including the chairmen of Algi and Hamirdi unions. In that case, Algi Union chairman MM Siddiq was shown arrested.
On Monday, during the second day of the blockade, violent incidents occurred at Bhanga Police Station, the Upazila Complex, Bhanga Highway Police Station, and several government offices, where attacks, vandalism, and arson took place.
Speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, one protester said their movement had been peaceful and they did not want to carry out vandalism. However, locals could not accept the Speedy Trial Act case implicating residents and the union chairmen of Algi and Hamirdi. In protest, violence broke out.
Faridpur Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Kamrul Hasan Molla said preparations are underway to file another case over the violent incidents at the Bhanga Upazila Complex.