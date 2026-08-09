Criminals in Chattogram reckless, open fire in broad daylight

"Suddenly, I heard sharp bangs in my sleep. The children panicked and started running around in all directions. I got up and looked through the window to see gunfire at the house across the canal. The window glass was shattered, and the criminals were fleeing."

Hafiz Md Rezaul Kabir, a teacher at the neighboring Hazrat Muaz bin Jabal Madrasa, was thus describing the gun attack at a businessman's house in Chandanpura under Chattogram's Chawkbazar Police Station.

Rezaul, who has been teaching at the institution since 2017, said, "I have never seen such an incident in this area before, nor have I heard of it."

Four armed men carrying pistols, an SMG, a Chinese rifle and a shotgun opened fire on the businessman’s house in Chandanpura while police were deployed there. The attackers opened fire in public and left unhindered after failing to receive extortion money. Yet the police could not mount an immediate resistance against the criminals.