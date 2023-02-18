14 arrested for stealing cameras installed in Sundarbans

The Forest Department arrested 14 fishers and their leaders (Majhi) in two cases over damage and theft of cameras installed to count tigers and other animals in the Sundarbans on Friday, reports UNB.

The arrestees are - Jahangir Hossain, Abdul Wahab, Abul Hossai, Md Mohibullah, Nurul Alam, Abdur Rahim, Amzad Hossai, Amzad Hossain, Asadul Islam, Yunus Ali, Munnaf Gazi, Ripon Hossain, Babar Ali and Akbar Hossain. They are from different areas of Shyamnagar and Koyra upazilas in Satkhira.

The department set up 376 cameras in a camera trapping group on trees to count tigers, deer and pigs in Satkhira range in January this year.