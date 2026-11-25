“My daughter was crying. She was calling me on a video call, saying, ‘Father, come and save me.’ Imagine how I felt as a father!”

Sheikh Manowar Hossain could not reach his daughter, Jumratun Nesa Barsha, alive that day.

Speaking to Prothom Alo on 14 November, his voice was filled with grief and regret. He said, “I was bare-chested. I kept my daughter on the video call and rushed downstairs with a shirt in one hand, telling her, ‘I’m coming, dear, I’m coming.’ It was 12:15 am! It takes us 15 to 20 minutes by rickshaw to reach her in-laws’ home in Monipuripara. When we got there, my daughter was gone!”

Barsha was taken to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital in the capital in an unconscious state on the night of 28 October. Physicians declared her dead. After a call was made to the national emergency service 999, police from Tejgaon Police Station arrived.

Barsha's family handed her husband, Nabid Hossain, over to the police. A case was filed at Tejgaon Police Station under Section 11(a) of the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act, accusing her husband of causing her death over dowry. Her father is the complainant.

According to Police Headquarters data, 887 cases have been filed over the past five years on allegations of murder over dowry. Of these, 487 were filed with police stations, while the rest were filed in court.