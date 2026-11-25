Police’s info
887 women killed over dowry in 5 years
“My daughter was crying. She was calling me on a video call, saying, ‘Father, come and save me.’ Imagine how I felt as a father!”
Sheikh Manowar Hossain could not reach his daughter, Jumratun Nesa Barsha, alive that day.
Speaking to Prothom Alo on 14 November, his voice was filled with grief and regret. He said, “I was bare-chested. I kept my daughter on the video call and rushed downstairs with a shirt in one hand, telling her, ‘I’m coming, dear, I’m coming.’ It was 12:15 am! It takes us 15 to 20 minutes by rickshaw to reach her in-laws’ home in Monipuripara. When we got there, my daughter was gone!”
Barsha was taken to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital in the capital in an unconscious state on the night of 28 October. Physicians declared her dead. After a call was made to the national emergency service 999, police from Tejgaon Police Station arrived.
Barsha's family handed her husband, Nabid Hossain, over to the police. A case was filed at Tejgaon Police Station under Section 11(a) of the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act, accusing her husband of causing her death over dowry. Her father is the complainant.
According to Police Headquarters data, 887 cases have been filed over the past five years on allegations of murder over dowry. Of these, 487 were filed with police stations, while the rest were filed in court.
Prothom Alo spoke to the families of three women who died in incidents linked to dowry. Some parents said, “Our daughter was very dear to us.” Others said, “We never even hit our daughter.” Their anguish was summed up in one desperate plea: “Our daughter is gone! We are finished too! Please help us get justice!”
Amid such appeals from parents seeking justice, the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence begins today, Wednesday. Observed worldwide from 25 November to 10 December every year, the campaign calls for an end to violence against women.
Cases of murder, suicide and abuse linked to dowry expose the devastating scale of this long-standing social crime.
According to Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK), a non-governmental organisation, 472 reports of dowry-related abuse were published in the media over four years and 10 months, from 2022 to October 2026.
Of these, 220 women were killed as a result of dowry-related abuse. Another 21 women died by suicide after being unable to endure such abuse. A total of 301 cases were filed in connection with the 472 incidents.
Under the Dowry Prohibition Act 2018, if either party to a marriage demands dowry, directly or indirectly, from the other party, it constitutes an offence. The punishment is imprisonment for a minimum of one year and a maximum of five years, a fine of up to Tk 50,000, or both.
Under Section 11 of the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act 2000, causing death over dowry is a punishable offence. Depending on the severity of the offence, the law provides for rigorous imprisonment of at least two years and up to the death penalty.
Of the cases filed over alleged dowry-related murders in the past five years, nearly half were filed in court rather than at police stations.
Asked why, Assistant Inspector General (Media and Public Relations) of Police Headquarters Kamarum Munira told Prothom Alo that attempts were often made to settle dowry-related incidents through various means. Families came under pressure and delayed filing cases at police stations. As a result, they eventually approached the courts to file cases.
Abuse continued for a long time
Barsha was the second of three daughters of Sheikh Manowar Hossain and Hasina Akter, permanent residents of Lalbagh in the capital. She was a first-year honours student at Tejgaon College. Barsha and Nabid Hossain had their marriage contract solemnised on 7 October last year. The formal wedding ceremony was scheduled for January next year.
Barsha's father, Manowar Hossain, is involved in the land trading business. He told Prothom Alo that Nabid had once beaten Barsha so severely, six to seven months earlier, that her head was injured. The family had taken her to hospital at the time and wanted to file a case, but they could not do so because Barsha objected.
Manowar Hossain alleged that Nabid had taken money from him several times on the pretext of running a business.
Overcome with emotion while talking about his daughter, he said, “My daughter was very dear to me. I gave her whatever she wanted. I never said no to her. There must be justice for my daughter's murder.”
The body of Sumaiya Akter, 16, was recovered from her in-laws' home in Salampur village of Shahbajpur union in Shibganj upazila of Chapainawabganj on 28 April. Sumaiya's parents live in Pirojpur village in the same union. Her husband had taken her from her parents' home, and the following day the family received news that she was ill. When her parents rushed to her in-laws' home, they found that she had died.
Sumaiya's mother, Runa Begum, filed a case at Shibganj Police Station under Section 11(a) of the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act, accusing her daughter''s husband of killing her over dowry.
Speaking to Prothom Alo on 16 November, she said her son-in-law had repeatedly pressured Sumaiya to bring money to buy a battery-powered autorickshaw. He had also threatened not to continue the marriage if the money was not provided.
Runa Begum said Sumaiya survived for only five months after her marriage. She would frequently return to her parents' home after being beaten.
She said, “How many times Sumaiya's grandmother called her husband's father and told him, ‘We have never beaten our daughter. Please don't beat her. We cannot give you all the money to buy the vehicle (autorickshaw) at once. We will pay it gradually.’”
Sub-Inspector (SI) Md Bedar Uddin, the investigation officer of the case, told Prothom Alo that a recent post-mortem report had described the incident as a suicide. He said further investigation would be necessary.
Sumaiya's husband, who was under 18 at the time, is being held at the Jashore Child Development Centre in connection with the case. Her father-in-law, Mahabubur Rahman, is in the district jail following his arrest.
‘I have been to court 70–80 times in nine years, but there has been no verdict’
Seema Rani died on 16 June 2017, four years after her marriage, at Doleswar in Keraniganj. Her only son was eight months old at the time. Her body bore marks of injuries and burns.
The case filed over her alleged dowry-related murder is still at the witness examination stage at the Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-4. Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST) is providing legal assistance to the complainant's side.
Seema's father, Dulal Chandra Mali, an occasional performer at Bangladesh Betar, told Prothom Alo on 17 November that their home was beside Barishal Medical College. Seema was the younger of his two children. Her son now lives with his maternal grandparents.
Seema's husband, Gopal Chandra Mali, and the other accused were released on bail after serving just nine months in jail. Gopal remarried after securing bail.
Dulal Chandra Mali said, “I have travelled to Dhaka to attend court hearings 70 to 80 times so far, but there has been no verdict. For the past one and a half to two years, the accused have kept the case pending by failing to produce witnesses.”
Expressing his frustration, he said, “My daughter is gone! We are finished too! Please help us get justice!”
Seema's father said he had given Tk 300,000 to her husband at the time of their marriage. Despite this, her husband continued to torture her, demanding more dowry to run his salon business.
‘The government must take a firm stand’
In 2020, Professor Muhammad Umar Faruk, chairman of the Department of Criminology and Police Science at Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University, conducted a study on domestic violence involving 390 women across eight divisions.
The study found that 87 per cent of women in the country had experienced one or more forms of domestic violence—physical, psychological, economic or sexual. Only 1 per cent of the victims filed cases, while nearly 3 per cent sought mediation through arbitration or non-governmental organisations (NGOs).
Fawzia Moslem, president of the Bangladesh Mahila Parishad, told Prothom Alo that dowry-related killings of women had reached an alarming level. She said dowry was being extracted in various ways.
She also pointed to the emergence of a form of misogynistic subculture.
A particular group, she said, was spreading misinformation by claiming that 90 per cent of dowry-related cases were false, thereby encouraging the practice of demanding dowry.
Fawzia Moslem further said a social movement was needed to raise awareness against dowry. The government must take a firm stand as part of its political responsibility, she said, so that delays in dowry-related cases could be reduced and those seeking justice could regain confidence in the judicial process.