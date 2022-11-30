Crime

JSS activist shot dead in Rangamati

An activist of Jana Samhati Samity (JSS) was allegedly shot dead by armed miscreants in the Newlonkor Dari Para area of the Baghaichhari upazila in Rangamati district on Wednesday, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified Sukhen Chakma, son of a certain Mangal Chakma of the village.

Nurul Alam, officer-in-charge of Sajek police station, said a group of miscreants opened fire on Sukhen when he along with his cousin Sajeeb Chakma was passing through the area on a motorbike around 9.00am, leaving Sukhen Chakma dead on the spot and Sajeeb injured.

Sajeeb was taken to a local hospital.

Tridip Chakma, organising secretary of Baghaichhari upazila unit JSS, blamed United People's Democratic Front (UPDF)  for the killing while the UPDF regional leader Arjent Chakma denied the allegation.

Abdul Awal, senior assistant superintendent of Baghaichhari Police (Sajek circle), said security has been beeped up in the area following the incident.

