Bushra placed on five-day remand

Earlier, Fardin’s father filed a murder case with the Rampura police station naming Ayatullah Bushra and accusing few other unnamed persons at around 3.30am on Thursday.
Rafiqul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of the Rampura police station, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.
According to the case statement, Fardin’s friend Bushra and other unknown accused killed him and disposed of the body in the river.
According to the police, accused Bushra is studying English at a private university. They had been in contact over the last four years.
Fardin Nur was a student of the civil engineering department at BUET. Although he was attached to MA Rashid Hall, he used to live with his family in the capital’s Konapara area.
Narayanganj police recovered Fardin’s body on Monday. Fardin’s father Kazi Nur Uddin serves as the editor of an online business news portal named “The Riverine''. Fardin’s mother Sahara Khatun is a housewife. They are from the Fatullah upazila in Narayanganj.
Fardin Nur had been missing since Saturday. On that very same day, his father Kazi Nur Uddin lodged a general diary with the Rampura station in this regard. According to that GD, “Fardin left his home in the capital’s Konapara area for BUET at around 3.00pm on Friday (4 November).
He had an exam the next day at 10.00am. Later it was learned that he didn’t attend the exam. His phone was switched off at the time. Later, it was found that he went up to the traffic box of Rampura with a female friend. He got down from the rickshaw there and didn't return home after that.