Bushra placed on five-day remand

A Dhaka court has placed Ayatullah Bushra on a five-day remand in the case filed over the killing of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) student Fardin Nur Parash.

Earlier, she was produced before the court on Thursday afternoon.

Later, Rampura police appealed for a seven-day remand for Bushra. After the hearing, metropolitan magistrate Mehedi Hasan put her on five-day remand.

Md Selim Reza, sub-inspector (crime and information) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) confirmed this to Prothom Alo.