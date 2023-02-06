'I have killed my father, arrest me' engineer tells police

A son has surrendered to the police after killing his father in Thakurgaon.

Police said Golam Azam has admitted that he had killed his father and he himself wants justice for the crime. Azam has been arrested.

The incident took place on Monday morning. Deceased Fazle Elahi was a businessman.

Police and family sources said Fazle Elahi lived along with his family lived in Shantinagar of Thakurgaon town. Golam Azam is the fourth of his six siblings. He would work in a company after completing his studies in computer science from Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET). He returned home after leaving his job a month ago. He was behaving abnormally. His family forced him to undergo mental treatment and he was angry with them.