'I have killed my father, arrest me' engineer tells police

Finding his father alone, he entered his father's room on Sunday night and hit him on the head with an iron rod. Later he stabbed him in the chest. The father, Fazle Elahi, died on the spot. After ensuring his death, Azam locked the room.
Golam Azam rushed to the police station at 2:30pm and told police officer Nirmal Roy, "I have killed my father. I want to be tried for this, arrest me."
As the police officer did not believe him, he took his sister's phone and asked her to verify.
Azam's sister went home and found the room locked. Later police recovered the dead body of Fazle Elahi and sent it to Thakurgaon General Hospital for autopsy.
Thakurgaon municipality Word No 1 councilor Jamirul Islam said, "I have heard Golam Azam would work after completing studies from RUET. Later he returned home leaving his job. He was mentally unwell. The family was facing a problem because of this."
Sadar police station officer-in-charge Kamal Hossain said during interrogation Golam Azam said he was well, but his family members were having him treated for mental disease. He was angry about that and attacked his father. A case will be filed in connection with the incident.