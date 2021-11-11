Journalist assaulted for recording video of ballot stamping

Witnesses said the attackers were supporters of chairman candidate contesting with boat symbol and reserved seat female member candidate of wards 7, 8 and 9 fighting with book symbol. They were allegedly putting seals on both symbols publicly.
Presiding officer Shamim Mahbub said journalists got into an altercation with polling agents during the voting triggering an unwanted situation.
Mohammad Akter Hossain, officer-in-charge of Palong model police station, said action will be taken after an investigation if any complaint is filed regarding this.