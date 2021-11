The High Court (HC) Monday allowed anticipatory bail to journalist Shakil Ahmed, head of news at private TV channel Ekattor Television, for four weeks in a case lodged under Women and Children Repression Prevention Act.

A HC division bench of justice Sheikh Md Zakir Hossain and justice Khizir Hayat passed the order after holding a hearing on Shakil's plea.

The Ekattor Television journalist filed the plea on Sunday and former additional attorney general Murad Reza argued for his bail before the court today. Barrister Sarwer Hossain, counsel for the plaintiff, opposed the bail plea.