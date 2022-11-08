Crime

Attack on Ghoraghat UNO: One gets 13 years jail

Prothom Alo English Desk

A Dinajpur court on Tuesday sentenced a man to 13 years jail in a case filed over murder attempt on former Ghoraghat Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Wahida Khanam, UNB reports.

Judge Sadia Sultana of additional sessions judge court-3 pronounced the punishment.

The court also fined convict Robiul Islam Robi, the former gardener of Ghoraghat UNO, Tk 13,000, in default, to suffer nine months more in rigorous imprisonment.

Ghoraghat UNO Wahida Khanam and her father Omar Ali were seriously injured in an attack by miscreants at her house on the Upazila Parishad premises on 2 September, 2019.

They were first taken to Rangpur Medical College and Hospital. Later, the UNO was airlifted to Dhaka by a Bangladesh Air Force helicopter.

Police arrested eight suspects including the prime accused in the case Rabiul.

Inspector of DB police and also the investigating officer of the case Abu Imam Zafar submitted chargehseet against Rabiul on 21 October, 2019.

