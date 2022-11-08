Attack on Ghoraghat UNO: One gets 13 years jail

A Dinajpur court on Tuesday sentenced a man to 13 years jail in a case filed over murder attempt on former Ghoraghat Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Wahida Khanam, UNB reports.

Judge Sadia Sultana of additional sessions judge court-3 pronounced the punishment.

The court also fined convict Robiul Islam Robi, the former gardener of Ghoraghat UNO, Tk 13,000, in default, to suffer nine months more in rigorous imprisonment.