A 32-year-old man was shot to death at Hazratpur in Sadar upazila of Natore district early Wednesday, reports UNB. The deceased was identified as Farhad Khandaker.

Abul Kalam, officer-in-charge of Sadar police station, said a group of miscreants swooped on Farhad when he was returning home around 1:00 am and opened fire on him, leaving him dead on the spot.