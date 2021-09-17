JSS member gunned down in Baghaichari

A member of the Parbatya Chattagram Jana Samhati Samiti (PCJSS) was shot dead by assailants in Rangamati on Friday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Suresh Kanti Chakma alias Dinesh, a resident of Jarulchari village in Baghaichari. He was a member of JSS Santu Larma faction, reports UNB.