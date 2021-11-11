Justice remains elusive for victims

It is common knowledge seeking justice for a victim remains elusive in most incidents in Bangladesh. Except for a few cases, this conclusion seems to be true to most of the people of this small land of over 160 million people. Despite this harsh reality, a section of human rights activists raise their voice for justice on the occasion of every murder incident. These rights activists did the same on 6 November 2021. Just five years ago on this day three people of the Santal community were killed in Gaibandha.

According to Prothom Alo report, Shyamol Hembron, Mongol Murdi and Romesh Tudu died when people of the Santal community clashed with the police and sugar mill employees and workers over harvesting sugarcane on the land of the Baghda farm in Shahebganj of Gobindaganj, Gaibandha. The trial for murder of these people is yet to begin, even after five years.

Although home minister Asaduzzaman Khan on different occasions said justice will take its own course, in reality the opposite happens. For example, on 30 October 2016, Hindu people and homes came under brutal attack in Nasirnagar of Brahmanbaria. Five years has already elapsed, the victims still see no hope for justice.