Sadik Agro turned local cattle into ‘pedigree breeds’

Sadik Agro Limited illegally brought cattle and buffaloes into Bangladesh from Thailand and Myanmar through the Cox’s Bazar border. The company also imported small-sized cattle from Bhutan and Nepal, commonly known as Bhutti cattle, and sold them in the local market. Those animals, too, were smuggled into the country.

The investigation into a money laundering case filed by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has also found that the company falsely marketed local cattle and goats as imported and ‘pedigree breeds’ to sell them at inflated prices.

The CID has completed its investigation into the case, which accuses the company of laundering Tk 1.33 billion (133.55 crore) through smuggling, fraud, misappropriation of government property and money laundering.

According to the charge sheet submitted to the court, investigators found evidence of illegal assets worth Tk 14.67 million (14,667,668). They also found evidence of importing Brahman cattle without approval, laundering nearly Tk 8.6 million (86 lakh) abroad, occupying government canals and roads, and misappropriating cattle.