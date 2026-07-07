Sadik Agro turned local cattle into ‘pedigree breeds’
Sadik Agro Limited illegally brought cattle and buffaloes into Bangladesh from Thailand and Myanmar through the Cox’s Bazar border. The company also imported small-sized cattle from Bhutan and Nepal, commonly known as Bhutti cattle, and sold them in the local market. Those animals, too, were smuggled into the country.
The investigation into a money laundering case filed by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has also found that the company falsely marketed local cattle and goats as imported and ‘pedigree breeds’ to sell them at inflated prices.
The CID has completed its investigation into the case, which accuses the company of laundering Tk 1.33 billion (133.55 crore) through smuggling, fraud, misappropriation of government property and money laundering.
According to the charge sheet submitted to the court, investigators found evidence of illegal assets worth Tk 14.67 million (14,667,668). They also found evidence of importing Brahman cattle without approval, laundering nearly Tk 8.6 million (86 lakh) abroad, occupying government canals and roads, and misappropriating cattle.
The CID submitted the charge sheet to the court on 9 April.
Ahead of Eid-ul-Azha in 2024, former National Board of Revenue (NBR) member Matiur Rahman’s son, Mushfiqur Rahman, drew widespread attention after buying a so-called ‘pedigree’ goat from Sadik Agro for Tk 1.5 million (15 lakh).
Following the incident, allegations of irregularities and corruption involving Matiur Rahman and also Sadik Agro came to light.
On 3 March 2025, the CID filed a case under the Money Laundering Prevention Act against Sadik Agro Chairman Md Imran Hossain and Managing Director Touhidul Alam with Mohammadpur Police Station in the capital.
After nearly a year of investigation, the agency submitted a charge sheet against both men in April. Imran Hossain has been arrested and is currently in jail, while Touhidul Alam remains absconding.
Smuggling of livestock
According to information obtained from a source involved in the investigation, the smuggled livestock was marketed through farms and sales centres across the country.
The animals were brought in from Thailand and Myanmar through the Cox's Bazar border. Small-sized Bhutti cattle from Bhutan and Nepal were also smuggled into Bangladesh and sold.
Speaking to Prothom Alo on 1 July, investigating officer of the case, CID Financial Crime Division Inspector Md Sayedur Rahman, said the charge sheet had been filed based on evidence uncovered during the investigation.
According to the charge sheet, Sadik Agro applied in 2021 for permission to import 200 pregnant Brahma heifers from the United States. The application was rejected under the National Livestock Development Policy. Despite this, the company imported 18 Brahma cattle without approval.
The charge sheet alleges that a fake import permit was created by forging the signature of an official at the Airport Livestock Quarantine Station.
ABM Khaleduzzaman, director (budget) at the Department of Livestock Services and one of the 10 witnesses in the CID case, told Prothom Alo on Monday night that Sadik Agro had imported the Brahma cattle by forging the signature of the Airport Livestock Quarantine Station official.
He said the department had provided the CID with all the relevant information requested during the investigation.
Farm still houses local and imported cattle
Following the controversy over the expensive goat, the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) launched an eviction drive on 27 June 2024 against structures built by Sadik Agro on a canal and road land. However, the company has yet to vacate the illegally occupied land.
Its cattle farm, along with a sweets and bakery shop, still stands beside the main road in Nabinagar Housing in Mohammadpur. During a visit on 1 July, it was found that Sadik Agro continues to occupy the canal and road land.
A farm employee, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the farm currently houses around 100 cattle, both local and imported. Asked to speak to someone in charge, he said the owner was in jail and the person appointed as manager was also not available now.