Man, wife, daughter found dead in Sirajganj
Bodies of three members of a family were recovered from a locked flat in Tarash municipality of Sirajganj early Tuesday.
The deceased Bikash Sarkar, 45, his wife Swarna Sarkar, 40, and their 15-year-old daughter Paromita Sarkar alias Tushi, were residents of Bottala area.
Bikash, a businessman, was the younger brother of Awami League’s Tarash upazila unit Vice President Prokash Sarkar.
Though Bikash had no post in the local Awami League unit, he was an active supporter of the party.
Quoting neighbours, Prokash said the door of Bikash’s flat had remained closed since Sunday morning.
Though relatives have been making phone calls to the couple for the past two days, they didn’t pick up, he said, adding that he finally went to the flat and found the door shut and received no response from inside despite repeated knocks.
Later, he informed the local police station about the matter. Police recovered the bodies of the couple and their daughter from the flat.
Nure Alam, inspector (investigation) of Tarash police station, confirmed the matter, saying that they recovered the bodies from the flat after breaking open the door.
The bodies were sent to Sirajganj’s 250-Bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for autopsy, he said, adding that they are suspecting that the trio was murdered.
There were marks of injuries on the throats, he said. “Several teams of intelligence visited the spot and collected samples.”