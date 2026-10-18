Drugs sold through websites, secret Telegram groups; two private universities targeted

The Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) says it has uncovered an online drug-selling network operating around two private universities in the capital’s Bashundhara Residential Area. According to the agency, the network operates a website and a secret Telegram group where “kush” and synthetic cannabis are readily available.

According to DNC sources, a network has emerged that sells drugs online. Most of its members are university students. They distribute visiting cards to students who use drugs, approaching them as they move around campuses. The cards contain QR codes that direct interested people to a website. From there, they are invited to join a secret Telegram group.

Mohammad Mehedi Hasan, deputy director of the DNC’s Dhaka Divisional Intelligence Office, told Prothom Alo that drug dealers were increasingly using technology to devise new ways to sell drugs. Intelligence teams identify such activities through cyber patrolling and subsequently conduct raids, he said.

He added that the raid yielded high-potency synthetic cannabis, kush seeds and various items of drug-processing equipment. A student was arrested during the operation.

DNC sources said the agency was monitoring drug dealers’ activities both on the ground and online. Efforts were underway to identify those conducting drug businesses under the cover of technology and bring them to justice, they added.