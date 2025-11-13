Jubo Dal leader killed in Demra amid mob violence following false ‘robbery’ alarm

A man was beaten and hacked to death in Demra after a mosque loudspeaker announcement falsely warned that robbers had entered the area.

Subsequent police investigations revealed that there had been no robbery at all; rather, the killing was a premeditated murder of a local Jubo Dal leader.

The incident took place on 9 August last year in Dhaka’s Demra area. The victim, Sayeed Ahmed, was the convenor of Ward No. 67 (South Dhaka Metropolitan) Jubo Dal.

Following an extensive investigation, police submitted a charge sheet against 20 individuals to the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court on 30 August this year. The next stage of the case involves a hearing for the framing of charges.