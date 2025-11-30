2 shot dead at Khulna court premises
Two people were killed by gunmen outside the main gate of the Khulna metropolitan sessions judge court. The incident occurred today, Sunday, around 12:15pm.
The matter was confirmed to Prothom Alo by Shafiqul Islam, officer-in-charge of Khulna Sadar police station. He said the deceased are Md Fazle Rabbi (Razon) and Hasib Howlader.
Police said Razon had six cases filed against him, and Hasib was also implicated in multiple cases. Both were reportedly associates of top criminals.
According to eyewitnesses, the two accused—out on bail—had appeared in court and were standing near the court gate drinking tea after parking their motorcycle. At that moment, four to five assailants approached on foot and opened fire on them.
After being shot, the two fell to the ground, and the attackers further assaulted them indiscriminately with machetes, leaving them severely injured. The assailants then fled the scene. The two critically injured men were rescued and taken to Khulna Medical College Hospital.
Hasib’s brother, Shakil Howlader, said that a few days ago an arms case had been filed against his brother, and he had come to court to appear in that case.
Shihab Karim, assistant commissioner of Khulna zone of Khulna Metropolitan Police, said, “We have arrived at the scene and have begun investigating the matter. We are looking into who carried out the killings and the motive behind the shooting. More information will be provided later.”