2 shot dead at Khulna court premises

Two people were killed by gunmen outside the main gate of the Khulna metropolitan sessions judge court. The incident occurred today, Sunday, around 12:15pm.

The matter was confirmed to Prothom Alo by Shafiqul Islam, officer-in-charge of Khulna Sadar police station. He said the deceased are Md Fazle Rabbi (Razon) and Hasib Howlader.

Police said Razon had six cases filed against him, and Hasib was also implicated in multiple cases. Both were reportedly associates of top criminals.